Colgate faces Bucknell, aims to stop road slide

Colgate Raiders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate travels to Bucknell looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Bison are 2-3 on their home court. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.2 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-0 in Patriot League play. Colgate is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Jeff Woodward averaging 9.0.

Bucknell scores 69.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 67.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.6 Bucknell gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison.

Jalen Cox is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.