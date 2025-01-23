Coles scores 20 as Grand Canyon defeats Southern Utah 74-59

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — JaKobe Coles had 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-59 victory against Southern Utah on Thursday…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — JaKobe Coles had 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-59 victory against Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Coles also contributed seven rebounds for the Antelopes (14-5, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Duke Brennan added 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor and also had 13 rebounds. Lok Wur shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jamir Simpson finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4). Hercy Miller added 10 points for Southern Utah. JT Langston Jr. also put up eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon visits Utah Tech and Southern Utah plays Cal Baptist at home.

