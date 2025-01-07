Coleman, Seton Hall Pirates host the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-9, 0-3 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-9, 0-3 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Meyer and DePaul visit Isaiah Coleman and Seton Hall in Big East action.

The Pirates have gone 3-4 in home games. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-4 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.4 points.

Meyer is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.