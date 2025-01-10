Coleman leads Seton Hall against Providence after 24-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (6-9, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-9, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Providence after Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 85-80 overtime win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars have gone 7-2 at home. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 8.0.

The Pirates are 1-3 in conference matchups. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman averaging 1.8.

Providence averages 70.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 64.9 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 40.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 13.7 points for the Friars.

Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.