Coleman and UAB host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-7, 4-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -12; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UTSA after Christian Coleman scored 21 points in UAB’s 92-83 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Blazers have gone 8-3 in home games. UAB is first in the AAC with 16.9 assists per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 4.1.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-3 against AAC opponents. UTSA is sixth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 3.7.

UAB scores 85.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 78.4 UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Roadrunners meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 7.3 points.

Spears is averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

