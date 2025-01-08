Coleman and Seton Hall win 85-80 in OT against DePaul

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds in regulation, and Dylan…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds in regulation, and Dylan Addae-Wusu scored eight of his 24 in overtime as Seton Hall took down DePaul 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Coleman also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (6-9, 1-3 Big East Conference). Addae-Wusu went 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line and added seven assists and three steals. Prince Aligbe finished 7 of 13 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Pirates ended a five-game slide with the win.

The Blue Demons (9-7, 0-5) were led by CJ Gunn, who posted 21 points. DePaul also got 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Troy D’Amico. Jacob Meyer finished with 12 points.

Addae-Wusu scored nine points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 41-26.

Both teams play on Saturday. Seton Hall visits Providence and DePaul hosts Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

