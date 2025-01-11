Coleman and Seton Hall host Providence

Seton Hall Pirates (6-9, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-9, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -8; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Providence after Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 85-80 overtime victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars are 7-2 on their home court. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Pirates are 1-3 in conference games. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman averaging 1.8.

Providence is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Providence allows.

The Friars and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 13.7 points for the Friars.

Coleman is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.