Coleman and Morehead State host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-6, 7-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-13, 2-8 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-6, 7-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-13, 2-8 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Southern Indiana after Chrishawn Coleman scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 76-58 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 4-5 in home games. Morehead State has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Screaming Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Coleman is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Meredith Raley is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Triniti Ralston is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.