Coffey and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions visit conference foe Morehead State

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-7, 5-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-7, 5-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) take on Katie Novik and Morehead State on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 at home. Morehead State is the top team in the OVC with 15.4 fast break points.

The Lions have gone 5-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) is seventh in the OVC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Coffey averaging 5.5.

Morehead State averages 69.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 65.8 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Morehead State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.