Coffey and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions take on conference foe Morehead State

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-7, 5-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-7, 5-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) visit Katie Novik and Morehead State in OVC play.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 at home. Morehead State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 5-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morehead State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Morehead State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles.

Coffey is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

