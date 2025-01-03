Coastal Carolina visits South Alabama after Walker’s 30-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Coastal Carolina after Amyria Walker scored 30 points in South Alabama’s 82-67 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-2 at home. South Alabama has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

South Alabama scores 63.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 61.4 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Alabama allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Savannah Brooks is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

