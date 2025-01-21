Coastal Carolina visits Henderson and Georgia State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Coastal Carolina after Crystal Henderson scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 88-83 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 at home. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.3 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Chanticleers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Savannah Brooks averaging 3.6.

Georgia State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Chanticleers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers.

Brooks is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.