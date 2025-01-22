Coastal Carolina visits Georgia Southern after Holiman’s 28-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina after Adante’ Holiman scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-63 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 4.9.

Georgia Southern scores 74.0 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 69.7 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Nakavieon White is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Battle is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

