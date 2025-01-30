Coastal Carolina takes on James Madison on 6-game losing streak

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -13.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina comes into the matchup against James Madison after losing six straight games.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 in home games. James Madison averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Chanticleers are 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina allows 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

James Madison averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 67.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 69.7 James Madison allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Battle is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

