Coastal Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11…

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-3, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Chanticleers play Georgia State.

The Chanticleers are 7-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey leads the Chanticleers with 6.1 boards.

The Panthers are 1-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Georgia State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Marable is averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chanticleers.

Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.