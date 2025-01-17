Coastal Carolina hosts Speer and Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Coastal Carolina after Jalen Speer scored 20 points in Marshall’s 67-64 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 5-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd are 3-3 in Sun Belt play. Marshall scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 69.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 71.3 Marshall allows. Marshall scores 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than Coastal Carolina gives up (69.3).

The Chanticleers and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Chanticleers.

Mikal Dawson is averaging 13.4 points for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

