Coastal Carolina hosts Marshall after Speer’s 20-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Coastal Carolina after Jalen Speer scored 20 points in Marshall’s 67-64 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 5-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 3-3 in conference games. Marshall averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.6 points.

Dezayne Mingo is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.