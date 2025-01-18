Coastal Carolina hosts JMU following Brooks’ 26-point performance

James Madison Dukes (14-4, 6-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-3, 4-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

James Madison Dukes (14-4, 6-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-3, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on JMU after Savannah Brooks scored 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 83-68 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers have gone 8-0 at home. Coastal Carolina is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey paces the Chanticleers with 5.9 boards.

The Dukes are 6-0 in conference games. JMU averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). JMU has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

