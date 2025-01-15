Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia Southern after White’s 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina after Nakavieon White scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 81-69 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers.

Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.