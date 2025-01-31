Coastal Carolina hosts Benedith and Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-6, 5-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-6, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Coastal Carolina after Nubia Imani Benedith scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 61-52 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Chanticleers have gone 9-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina averages 76.4 points, 16.2 more per game than the 60.2 Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Marable is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 14.6 points. Benedith is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

