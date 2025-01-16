Coastal Carolina faces Georgia State, aims for 8th straight home win

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11…

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-3, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia State aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Chanticleers are 7-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 1-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Coastal Carolina scores 78.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 67.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 64.8 points per game, 2.5 more than the 62.3 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.