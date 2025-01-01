Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play the Troy Trojans, seek 7th straight victory

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will attempt to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Chanticleers take on Troy.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 at home. Troy scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.5.

Troy’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 7.8 more points per game (79.7) than Troy allows (71.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaulana Wagner is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Trojans.

Kristin Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

