Clutter and North Alabama host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-14, 0-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-8, 3-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (4-14, 0-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-8, 3-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays North Florida after Alyssa Clutter scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 75-57 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Lions are 5-3 in home games. North Alabama averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ospreys are 0-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

North Alabama averages 69.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.3 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 62.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 69.4 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Ospreys meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

