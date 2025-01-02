Cluff scores 30, South Dakota State defeats Denver 91-70

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 30 points led South Dakota State over Denver 91-70 on Thursday night. Cluff had…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 30 points led South Dakota State over Denver 91-70 on Thursday night.

Cluff had 19 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (10-6, 1-0 Summit League). Owen Larson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Matthew Mors went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Pioneers (6-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Nicholas Shogbonyo, who finished with 18 points. Sebastian Akins added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Denver. DeAndre Craig had eight points and two steals.

South Dakota State took the lead with 17:14 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-19 at halftime, with Cluff racking up 13 points. Cluff scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as South Dakota State went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Denver in the second half by a six-point margin.

