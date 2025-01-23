Cluff scores 23, South Dakota State takes down Kansas City 65-64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 23 points helped South Dakota State defeat Kansas City 65-64 on Thursday night.…

Matthew Mors made two free throws with 2:39 left to give SDSU a 65-62 lead.

Cluff also contributed 19 rebounds and four blocks for the Jackrabbits (13-8, 4-2 Summit League). Mors scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kansas City (10-11, 2-4) was led by Anderson Kopp, who posted 19 points. The Roos also got 11 points and two steals from Jayson Petty.

Both teams play on Saturday. South Dakota State hosts South Dakota and Kansas City hosts St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

