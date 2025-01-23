Cluff leads South Dakota State against UMKC after 21-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits UMKC after Oscar Cluff scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-70 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-1 at home. UMKC leads the Summit League in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 3-2 against conference opponents. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Cluff averaging 11.3.

UMKC scores 75.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 72.0 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.