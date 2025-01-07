Cluff leads South Dakota State against St. Thomas

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-6, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-6, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits St. Thomas after Oscar Cluff scored 30 points in South Dakota State’s 91-70 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies have gone 6-0 in home games. St. Thomas has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 in Summit League play. South Dakota State scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

St. Thomas makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tommies.

Cluff is averaging 17.9 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

