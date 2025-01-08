Cluff leads South Dakota State against St. Thomas

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-6, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-6, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits St. Thomas after Oscar Cluff scored 30 points in South Dakota State’s 91-70 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 6-0 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks fourth in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Jackrabbits have gone 1-0 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas scores 85.5 points, 14.5 more per game than the 71.0 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Jackrabbits face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.2 points.

Joe Sayler is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

