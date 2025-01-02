Cluff leads South Dakota State against Denver after 21-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-9) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-6) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits…

Denver Pioneers (6-9) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-6)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Denver after Oscar Cluff scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 105-82 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-0 at home. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Cluff averaging 10.0.

The Pioneers are 1-6 on the road. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas Shogbonyo averaging 4.1.

South Dakota State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Denver allows to opponents. Denver has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 16.9 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Shogbonyo is averaging 15.1 points for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.