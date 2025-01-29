Clifford scores 22 as Colorado State knocks off Air Force 79-58

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford’s 22 points helped Colorado State defeat Air Force 79-58 on Tuesday night. Clifford…

Clifford added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (14-7, 8-2 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Lake scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Ethan Taylor led the Falcons (3-18, 0-10) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Jeffrey Mills added nine points and six rebounds for Air Force. Kyle Marshall finished with seven points and six rebounds. The Falcons prolonged their losing streak to 11 straight.

The game was close going into the half, as Colorado State held a one-point lead, 38-37. Lake paced their team in scoring through the first half with 10 points. Colorado State took the lead just over two minutes into the second half and did not relinquish it. Clifford helped his team pull away for the victory with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

