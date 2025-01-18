Clifford, Colorado State Rams take on the Wyoming Cowboys

Colorado State Rams (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Obi Agbim and Wyoming host Nique Clifford and Colorado State in MWC play Saturday.

The Cowboys are 6-2 in home games. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt leads the Cowboys with 7.5 boards.

The Rams are 4-2 in conference play. Colorado State scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Wyoming scores 69.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 68.6 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 73.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 71.1 Wyoming allows.

The Cowboys and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys.

Clifford is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.