Cleveland State visits Woods and Robert Morris

Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 4-1 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-6, 2-3 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Cleveland State after Kam Woods scored 29 points in Robert Morris’ 79-71 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials have gone 8-1 at home. Robert Morris averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Ebrima Dibba averaging 3.9.

Robert Morris scores 74.3 points, 8.8 more per game than the 65.5 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Vikings match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 13 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Colonials.

Dylan Arnett is averaging 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

