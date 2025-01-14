Cleveland State visits Robert Morris following Reisma’s 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-6 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-6 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Robert Morris after Jordana Reisma scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 78-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials have gone 4-5 at home. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 2.1.

The Vikings have gone 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon with 16.8 assists per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 4.8.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Vikings meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Colonials.

Guerreiro is averaging 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.