Cleveland State visits Oakland following Skorupski’s 29-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (12-2, 4-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7, 3-0 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Maddy Skorupski scored 29 points in Oakland’s 86-85 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-1 at home. Oakland is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 4-0 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

Oakland makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Cleveland State has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skorupski is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

