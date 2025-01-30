Cleveland State Vikings face the Green Bay Phoenix, look for 5th straight win

Cleveland State Vikings (17-4, 8-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-5, 10-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (17-4, 8-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-5, 10-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Green Bay.

The Phoenix are 8-2 on their home court. Green Bay is first in the Horizon with 17.4 assists per game led by Bailey Butler averaging 5.2.

The Vikings are 8-2 in conference play. Cleveland State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Green Bay makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Cleveland State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

