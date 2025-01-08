Cleveland State takes on Robert Morris after Staveskie’s 20-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 4-1 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-6, 2-3 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 4-1 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-6, 2-3 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Robert Morris after Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 67-61 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Colonials are 8-1 in home games. Robert Morris averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vikings are 4-1 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.5.

Robert Morris averages 74.3 points, 8.8 more per game than the 65.5 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Folgueiras is shooting 50.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Colonials.

Tevin Smith is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.