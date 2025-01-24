Cleveland State takes on Green Bay following Smith’s 23-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-19, 0-10 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-19, 0-10 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Green Bay after Tevin Smith scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 65-50 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 in home games. Cleveland State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Phoenix are 0-10 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Phoenix. Marcus Hall is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

