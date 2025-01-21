Cleveland State plays Detroit Mercy, seeks 11th straight victory

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will look to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Vikings take on Detroit Mercy.

The Vikings are 9-2 in home games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon League with 14.2 assists per game led by Ebrima Dibba averaging 4.1.

The Titans are 2-7 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cleveland State scores 74.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.7 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 67.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 65.5 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Arnett is averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Vikings.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.