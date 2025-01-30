Cleveland State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 68-58

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Chase Robinson scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 68-58 on Thursday…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Chase Robinson scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 68-58 on Thursday night.

Robinson also had six rebounds for the Vikings (17-6, 11-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith scored 16 points while going 4 of 4 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Dylan Arnett had 15 points and finished 7 of 10 from the floor. The Vikings extended their winning streak to 13 games.

The Mastodons (15-8, 8-4) were led by Eric Mulder, who posted 13 points. Rasheed Bello added 13 points and six steals for Purdue Fort Wayne. Jalen Jackson finished with 12 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State’s next game is Wednesday against Northern Kentucky on the road, and Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.