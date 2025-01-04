Cleveland leads Miami (FL) against Virginia Tech after 21-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-8, 0-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-8, 0-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Virginia Tech after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 78-68 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 5-3 at home. Virginia Tech has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-2 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Virginia Tech scores 70.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 74.3 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.