Cleveland and Miami (FL) host Virginia Tech

Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-8, 0-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-8, 0-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Virginia Tech after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 78-68 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 5-3 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-2 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Virginia Tech averages 70.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 74.3 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Hurricanes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Hokies.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

