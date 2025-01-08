Cleveland and Miami (FL) host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Florida State after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 86-85 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-4 in home games. Miami (FL) is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seminoles are 1-2 in ACC play. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.4.

Miami (FL) averages 78.4 points, 8.9 more per game than the 69.5 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Jamir Watkins is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 19.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.