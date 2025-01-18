Clemson visits No. 17 Georgia Tech after Dunn’s 21-point showing

Clemson Tigers (10-8, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-3, 3-3 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-8, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-3, 3-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts Clemson after Kara Dunn scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-66 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-1 in home games. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 3-4 in ACC play. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Loyal McQueen is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.