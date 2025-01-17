Clemson visits Lowe and Pittsburgh

Clemson Tigers (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-5, 3-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes…

Clemson Tigers (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Clemson after Jaland Lowe scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers are 9-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC scoring 80.7 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 6-1 against conference opponents. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.2.

Pittsburgh averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson scores 6.8 more points per game (77.2) than Pittsburgh allows (70.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

Chase Hunter is averaging 17.4 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.