Clemson visits Lowe and Pittsburgh

Clemson Tigers (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Clemson after Jaland Lowe scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers have gone 9-1 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 6-1 in ACC play. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 10.0.

Pittsburgh scores 80.7 points, 14.4 more per game than the 66.3 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers.

Schieffelin is averaging 12.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

