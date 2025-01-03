Clemson hosts Wilkinson and Cal

California Golden Bears (7-6, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (7-6, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Clemson after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 24 points in Cal’s 86-74 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 8-1 on their home court. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 0-2 in ACC play. Cal averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Clemson is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tigers.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.