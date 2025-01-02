Clemson hosts Twidale and No. 20 Cal

California Golden Bears (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cal takes on Clemson after Lulu Twidale scored 20 points in Cal’s 89-63 win against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Loyal McQueen averaging 5.8.

The Golden Bears are 1-0 in conference games. Cal ranks sixth in the ACC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ugonne Onyiah averaging 4.4.

Clemson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Golden Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McQueen is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Tigers.

Ioanna Krimili is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

