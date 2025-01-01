Clemson hosts Raynaud and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Clemson after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 76-61 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Clemson averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Cardinal are 1-0 in conference games. Stanford is fourth in the ACC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Raynaud averaging 4.0.

Clemson averages 77.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 69.9 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Clemson allows.

The Tigers and Cardinal square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers.

Jaylen Blakes is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.