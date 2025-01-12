Clemson hosts Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 3-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 3-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on Clemson after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 100-64 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 in home games. Clemson ranks second in the ACC in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is sixth in college basketball scoring 89.1 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Clemson averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is averaging 14 points and 5.3 assists for the Tigers.

Liatu King is averaging 12.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

