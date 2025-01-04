Clemson hosts Bosgana and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (8-5, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-5, 2-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (8-5, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-5, 2-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Clemson after Elena Bosgana scored 20 points in Stanford’s 67-63 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Cardinal are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks second in the ACC shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

Clemson scores 70.1 points, 5.9 more per game than the 64.2 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Cardinal meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Miller is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Brooke Demetre is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

